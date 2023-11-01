Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.