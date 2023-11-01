Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 5.2%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 335,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 675,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

