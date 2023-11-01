Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 727,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,940,089 shares.The stock last traded at $77.78 and had previously closed at $77.00.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.5% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

