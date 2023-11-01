Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $35.93 million and $30,366.25 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

