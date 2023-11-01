Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

