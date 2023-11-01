Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,366 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.94 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

