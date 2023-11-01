Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 5,526 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $164.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $192.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

