Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lantheus worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,629. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

