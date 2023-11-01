Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $133.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $166.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,994.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,994.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,540 shares of company stock valued at $549,885. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

