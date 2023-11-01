Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,057 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,121 shares of company stock worth $10,183,303. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

