Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chemed by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chemed by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHE opened at $562.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.17. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $456.34 and a 1-year high of $574.66.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

