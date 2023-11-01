Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,348,648 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,348,648 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,993,000 after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,411,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.