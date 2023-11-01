Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,963 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

