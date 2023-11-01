Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $393.48 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.98. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

