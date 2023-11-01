Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (LVLU) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVLU. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $83.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

