Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08. 2,327,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,379,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,711 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 110,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 472,778 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

