LUXO (LUXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $638.57 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

