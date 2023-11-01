Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 4% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.79 and last traded at $125.20. 69,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 383,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

