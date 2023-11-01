Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $91,023.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,209.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,198. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,209.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

