MagnetGold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.64 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $60.64 million and approximately $5,011.09 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

