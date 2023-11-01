Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

ABT stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.