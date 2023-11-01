Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 922,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,861,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $376.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

