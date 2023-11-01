Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VNQ opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

