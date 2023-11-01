Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $444.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

