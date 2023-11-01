Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

