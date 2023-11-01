MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 4% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.26. 14,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 236,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $661.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.19 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.