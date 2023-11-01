Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Down 2.1%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $243.79 and last traded at $244.93. Approximately 14,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 333,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.32. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,854 shares of company stock valued at $85,834,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

