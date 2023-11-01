Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $948.44 and last traded at $948.44. Approximately 18,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 123,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $976.25.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,434.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,257.48. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

