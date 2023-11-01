Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.