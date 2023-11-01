MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 159,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiNK Therapeutics

In other MiNK Therapeutics news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 170,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,406,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 201,655 shares of company stock valued at $301,061. Corporate insiders own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKT. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

