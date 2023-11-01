Minnova (CVE:MCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

