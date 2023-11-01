Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

