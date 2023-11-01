Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 3.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

