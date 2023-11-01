Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

