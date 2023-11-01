Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,132 shares of company stock worth $10,294,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.