Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

