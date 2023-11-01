Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 128,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

