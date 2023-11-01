Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 747 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,730,712. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

