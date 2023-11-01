Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 7,725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

