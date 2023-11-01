Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 7,725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.