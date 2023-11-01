MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.17.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 933,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
