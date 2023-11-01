MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 933,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.