Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.39.

Moderna Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,912 shares of company stock worth $17,836,893 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

