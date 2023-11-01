Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 202.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock worth $17,836,893. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

