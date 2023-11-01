Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.