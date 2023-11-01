Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile



Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

