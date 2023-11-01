Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Cut by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

