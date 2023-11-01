Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 1st

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

MCBI opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Dividend History for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

