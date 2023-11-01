Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 1st

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

MCBI opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

