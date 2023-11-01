Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 1st

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance
MCBI opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Commerce Bancorp
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.