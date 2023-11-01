MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Up 8.4%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.46. 1,754,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 649,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $886.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 22.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,927 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 27.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,303,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,249 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MRC Global by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,792,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $10,955,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $6,625,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

