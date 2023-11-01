MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $444.87 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.64 and a 200-day moving average of $503.27.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 55.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.