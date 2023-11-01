MXC (MXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.73 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. MXC has a total market cap of $17.73 million and $1.23 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One MXC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MXC Token Profile

MXC is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.00659611 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,398,280.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.