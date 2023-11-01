National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$28.88 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$25.59 and a 12-month high of C$30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

